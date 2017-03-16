Easy Steps On How To Enhance Your Home Security

Safety is a word which can bring peace of mind to you when you have it, and anxiety when you don't. Securing your home is the first step towards ensuring complete safety. This article details what steps you need to take to have a secure home, happy family and a bit of stress relief.

Never leave spare keys under doormats or any place in the exterior of your home. This is vital, as burglars will look here first to see if you made this mistake. Keep keys and lock combinations with you at all times to maintain the highest level of protection for your home.

Get a safe to protect your valuable items. This ensures during a break in that the most important things are not stolen. Be sure to put your safe in an out of the way place like the basement, attic or under the floorboards.

Home security systems offer other triggering features besides having an alarm sound. They often even alert you to any time a door is opened. It's a great feature for parents as they can tell if a child is potentially leaving the house.

You should install heavy drapes and keep them closed in rooms where you have a lot of high end equipment. If you have an expensive computer, television or stereo system, showing them off through a window is akin to advertising. You are giving thieves an inventory of what is inside your home.

Install timers on your indoor lights. If you are planning on being away from home after dark, timers can make your home look occupied. This is especially useful if you are planning a vacation or other extended stay away from home. Make sure the timer is set differently in each room, as all the lights turning on at once does not look natural.

Do not list your full name in the phone book or on your mail box. This can give possible intruders a lot of information about you and allow them break into your home a lot easier. Instead, only list your last name and possibly your first initial, this is much safer.

If your home security system goes off a lot because it is faulty, or you accidentally set it off yourself, fix the problem immediately. A home security system is one of the best ways to prevent break-ins, but your neighbors will ignore it they hear it set off a lot.

Each of your exterior doors needs to have a solid lock installed, which means a deadbolt. If there is an existing deadbolt on the door, check to be sure it is at least one inch long. If not, you should be able to replace the lock yourself. Simply go to a hardware store and shop around.

Your window coverings are a great way to keep your home secure. Not only does this keep prying eyes from seeing the contents of your home, but it also does not allow a criminal to determine if you are home. Crooks want to avoid coming into contact with people as much as possible, so if they do not know if you are at home and cannot figure it out, they will probably move to the next house.

Ask your alarm system if they provide separate entry codes for cleaning people or maintenance men. If they do, take advantage of this feature. In many instances, you can arm the system to allow entry with that code only at specific times of day. This will help prevent potential thieves from entering your house during the evening hours or at other times when they know you might not be at home.

The security of your home depends on your activities outside the home as well. Do not leave your garage door opener in plain view inside your car. Password protect your cell phone and computers that you use outside the home as well. Never keep important documents inside your car where a thief can find out where you live and determine when you are at home and when you are away.

Consider cellular monitoring for your home security needs. Phone wires in a home can easily be cut by an intruder, leaving you without the protection you have paid for. A cellular monitoring system offers an extra layer of protection that is more difficult for an intruder to disengage, keeping your home and family safer.

With all of the new technology nowadays, you can ditch your old set of house keys. The latest in home security now allows you to have the option of key-less entry into your home. A special device reads predetermined fingerprints programmed by you, and the door will only open with there is a match.

Some home security system companies require their customers to sign long term contracts. Depending on which company you purchase your system from, the terms of the contract may be negotiable. Do not avoid getting a home security system if you feel you need one just because you do not want to sign a contract.

Securing a home thoroughly is not the simple proposition many may believe. There are technical aspects to home security that may not always be obvious to novices. Fortunately, now that you have reviewed the concepts and information above, you should be prepared to move forward with the process of keeping your home and possessions safe from harm.